Doyle, Florence "Flo"



Florence Irene Doyle (Flo) passed away Wednesday June 19th at Hospice of Butler/Warren County. Flo is survived by her Son Harold Doyle Jr. (Lisa), Granddaughter Amanda Franklin (Matt) and Great Grandson Mattix Franklin.



Flo was born August 8, 1941 in Olathe, KS but has resided in Franklin OH since 1967. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold Doyle Sr. Her parents James Patrick Enright and Othella Lucill Logan-Enright, brothers James Patrick, Richard Conn, Earl Campbell and John Enright, sisters Ruby Louise Enright and Opal Enger.



Private services for the family were held.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Butler/Warren County or St Jude's Hospital.



