Doyle, Stephen John



Stephen John Doyle, affectionately known as Doyler, was a man whose presence brought light and warmth to all those around him. Born on October 13, 1959, in Dublin Ireland, He immigrated from Ireland to America with his wife and family in 1992. Stephen's journey through life was marked by dedication, love, and an unwavering commitment to his family. Stephen dedicated over 25 years of his life to Dayton Freight Lines as a truck driver, where his hard work and loyalty shone brightly. His colleagues remember him as a brilliant mind with a strong work ethic that inspired those around him. But beyond professional achievements, Stephen's true legacy lies in the love he shared with his family. He was a devoted husband of 43 years to Catherine Doyle, a loving father to Rachel Doyle and Michael Doyle (Katherine), his grandchildren: Daniel, Rosalyn, and Josephine - who held a special place in his heart, his sisters, Anna (Barry), Valerie; brother Trevor (Catherine), and his in-laws: John & Frances Donnelly, and Charles & Denise Donnelly - alongside nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members, friends; all of whom were touched by his love and support. In Stephen's passing on May 27, 2024, the world lost a beacon of kindness and strength. In mourning Stephen's departure are his parents, Michael & Kathleen Doyle, and his brothers Barry and Paul. A Memorial Gathering is scheduled to take place on June 2nd at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton from 2:00pm to 3:30pm followed by a Memorial Service at 3:30PM. These gatherings will be an opportunity for all who knew Stephen to come together, share warmly cherished memories and honor the beautiful life he lived. Stephen John Doyle will forever be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to hard work, and the kindness he showed towards everyone he met. May he rest in eternal peace as his legacy continues to live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.



