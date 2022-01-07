DOZIER, Betty



Betty Dozier, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Betty was born in



Monroe, Michigan, on May 9, 1929, to Albert and Lucienda Haynes. In April of 1949, she married Velmer Hubbard, who preceded her in death in 1968. In February of 1978, she



married James A. Dozier, who preceded her in death in 2008. Betty was a member of Cherry Valley United Baptist Church in Hamilton. Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Tribbey, Roger Dale Hubbard and



Everett Hubbard; her step-children, Mark Dozier, James Lee Dozier and Tammy Marie Warrix; her grandchildren, Daniel Tribbey, Christie Perry, Ashley Wilcox, Patrick Dozier and



William Dozier; and her great-grandchildren, Ian, Sawyer, Wyatt, Willow, Waverly, Sophia and William. Betty was



preceded in death by her parents; her six siblings; her husband of 20 years, Velmer Hubbard; her husband of 30 years, James A. Dozier; and her great-grandchild, Hunter. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com