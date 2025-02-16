Dozier, Dorothy M.



Age 95, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2025, at Phillips Temple AME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



