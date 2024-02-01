Drake, Patricia J.



Patricia J. Drake, age 91 of Fairborn passed away, January 29, 2024. She was born November 15, 1932 in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanora (Puehl) Hasselschwert.



Patricia was a longtime member of Mary Help of Christians Church; Fairborn Senior Center; American Legion Auxiliary Post 526, where she worked "Taco Friday" for numerous years; Miniatures Association; Orchid Society; Fairborn Moose Lodge 1068; and Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She admired and cherished crafting, flowers, fairy gardens, collecting bears, shopping, home improvements, and tending to her goldfish in her pond, just to name a few!



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Drake Jr.; and daughter, Jane March. She is survived by her son, Leslie Bryan (Janie) Drake, III, and son-in-law, James March; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Coker, Leslie Bryan (Bridget) Drake, IV; Victoria (Alan) Carwile, Daniel (Emily) Drake, and David Drake; great-grandchildren, Michael, Haley, Breanna, and Gracie Coker; Lily Drake; Abigail, Ethan, and Matthew Carwile; as well as extended family and friends.



A visitation will be held on Sunday February 4, 2024 from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday February 5, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Mary, Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn, Father Ambrose Dobrozsi, celebrant. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patricia to St. Vincent De Paul -or- Fairborn Senior Center. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



