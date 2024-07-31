Draper, Adrienne

DRAPER, Adrienne

Adrienne M. Draper, 26, of Englewood, Ohio died July 24, 2024. Born February 7, 1998 in Dayton, Ohio. Survived by parents, Jean & Clifton (Cliff) Draper; sister, Roxanne Draper; and many relatives and friends.

Employed at Montgomery County Treasurers office & Bella Sorella Pizza. Graduate of Wright State University MPA Program.

A private memorial service will be arranged by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Adrienne's memory to: Northmont DECA Program, c/o Northmont High School, 4916 National Road, Clayton, Ohio, 45315

Arrangements made by Pryor Crematory & Funeral Home of Trotwood, Ohio.

