Drees, Susan Marie



Susan Marie Drees, age 61, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Susan was born on November 15, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Harold J. and Charlene (Hanfelder) Drees who preceded her in death as well as a brother, Robert Drees.



She is survived by a brother, David (Cindy) Drees; sister, Paula Flannery; nephews, Matthew Drees (Jamie Aubin), Brian Drees (Sarah Schock), Patrick Flannery (Kaari); nieces Stacey (James) Kittel, Katherine (Nate) Gill, Kelly Drees, Karen (Randy) LeMaster; great nieces, Allison Gill, Claire LeMaster, and Rowan Flannery; great nephew, Bohannon Flannery.



Susan graduated from Carroll High School in 1980. She retired from Dayton VA Medical Center as an IT Specialist. Susan enjoyed taking long walks around the neighborhood with her fur babies  Charlie and DD.



The family will receive loved ones and friends Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:00 AM  10:50 AM at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, Ohio 45431. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Father Tony Geraci presiding. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Susan's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Pelotonia, or St. Helen's Catholic Church.



Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Drees family.

