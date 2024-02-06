Drinnon, Bobby Joe



Bobby Joe Drinnon, age 87, died peacefully on February 1, 2024. Bobby was born on February 21,1936 in Hancock County, Tennessee near Sneedville in the Mulberry Gap community as the youngest son of the late Glenn Bradley Drinnon and Willie Mae (Overton) Drinnon. After serving honorably in the United States Army, Bobby worked most of his life at the Mosler Safe Company and upon retirement he worked as a driver for disabled youth. Bobby will be missed by his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Lillie Faye (Byrd) Drinnon, and their son Rodney Lee Drinnon, their daughter-in-law, Gerri Kiefer, and the two grandchildren that he doted upon, Greer and Noble Drinnon. One of fourteen siblings, Bobby is the last of the seven Drinnon brothers and was preceded in death by Kenneth, Max, Glenn (Billy), Thomas, Guy and Charles Drinnon and two of his sisters, Imogene Thompson and Peggy Southern. He will be mourned by his surviving sisters, Elizabeth Livesay, Mary Brumbaugh, Thelma Newsome, Fay Bryant and Kay McGlaughlin. "Uncle Bobby," will be missed by his dozens of nieces and nephews who adored him for his generous laughter and his compassionate spirit. Bobby will be remembered as an exceptionally kind man who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was proud of his immediate and extended family and was quick to offer praise for any achievement. Bobby loved the joy that comes with a baby's birth and he waited somewhat patiently to become a grandfather. Bobby acted as Gerri's chauffeur when she was pregnant, forging a special bond between them. In anticipation of Greer's birth, he took infant CPR classes after he and Faye volunteered to babysit her once Gerri returned to work. Noble would often travel to spend summers with his grandparents sleeping in his father's childhood bedroom. Bobby could build, fix or repair virtually anything. From assisting with the construction of Rolling Hills Baptist Church to replacing the brakes on his son's 1977 Ford Mustang II, there was no challenge he could not tackle and master. Bobby was a self-taught man. However, like his father, he was a strong advocate of education and despite not finishing high school himself would often quip to his son, "when you go to college" rather than "if you go to college." While Bobby would never want to pick a favorite, his family felt that it is important to mention his friendships with his neighbor of forty (40) years, Lonnie Foust, and his brother-in-law, Charlie Byrd. Both of whom supported and cared for him during his later years. The family would like to express gratitude to everyone in the Fairfield, Ohio community where Bobby and Faye made their home for fifty-three (53) years. Visitation will be on Friday February 9, 2024 at Rolling Hills Baptist Church 5742 Pleasant Ave Fairfield 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



