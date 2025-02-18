Drinnon, Lillie Faye



Lillie Faye (Byrd) Drinnon, age 86, died peacefully on February 11, 2025. Lillie was born on February 17, 1938 in Clay County, Kentucky near Manchester as the third daughter of the late Charlie Clay and Alzie Marie (Sparks) Byrd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Joe Drinnon, just over a year ago. Lillie was a 1956 graduate of Hamilton High School located in Hamilton, Ohio. Although a stay-at-home mother for several years, she retired from Aamco Plastics located in Springdale, Ohio where she worked with her sister, Alpha Warren. Lillie will be missed by her son, Rodney Drinnon, daughter-in-law, Gerri Kiefer, and two grandchildren, Greer and Noble Drinnon. One of eight siblings, Lillie was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Craycraft and Alpha Warren and her brothers, Raymond and Arthur Byrd. She will be mourned by her surviving sister, Wanda Staggs, and brothers Carl and Charlie Byrd. Lillie also leaves behind her sister-in-laws, Phyllis Byrd, Cindy Ray-Byrd, Cindy Shell Byrd and brother-in-law, Lester Staggs. "Aunt Faye" will be missed by her dozens of nieces and nephews. Lillie will be remembered as a devout Christian who was a beacon of faith and charter member of the Rolling Hills Baptist Church located in Fairfield, Ohio where she volunteered in the library. Lillie valued her family and is remembered warmly laughing with her sisters around the table at their favorite Chinese restaurant. She was particularly fond of her youngest brother, Charlie, who helped take care of her later in life. Lillie is remembered by her son, Rodney, as a staunch advocate of education, enrolling him in every lesson, class and camp to broaden his horizons and provide him with life-changing experiences. She could be found in the stands at nearly all of Rodney's sporting events scribbling into her coloring book because she could not bear to watch, fearing he would be hurt. Although he moved across the country, Lillie was always there to welcome Rodney home. The family would like to express gratitude to everyone in the Fairfield, Ohio community where Lillie and her husband, Bobby, made their home for 53 years. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the Webster Funeral Home located at 30380 Homeward Way, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral at 2:00 p.m. with the burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The Webster Funeral Home is serving the family for the second time in a little over a year. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com