DRIVER, Frank

DRIVER, Jr., Frank E.



56, of Springfield, passed away January 11, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born May 18, 1965, in Kokomo, Indiana, the son of Mildred (Dishner) and Frank E. Driver Sr. Frank had served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Republic Airlines after 17 years as a flight attendant and was currently working as a dispatcher at In-Home Logistics. Frank loved traveling and cruising and had enjoyed taking trips all over the world with his husband, Harry. Other hobbies included antiques, woodworking, yard work, and cooking. Survivors include his loving husband of 32 years, Harry E. Abernathy; mother, Mildred Driver of Kokomo, IN; siblings, Wayne Driver, Marieta (Victor) Camp, Jim (Teresa) Driver, and Barbie Driver; six nieces and nephews; and his fur babies,



Laverne and Shirley. He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday, January 16th in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME followed by a 4:00 memorial service. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

