DRUMMOND,



Jacqueline F. Jones



79, was called home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Jackie was born on May 26, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services to be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301-323 Mia Avenue., Dayton, OH 45417. Viewing 10am; Services at 11am, immediately followed by intermittent at West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory.