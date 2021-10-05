dayton-daily-news logo
X

DUBRO, Allen

ajc.com

Obituaries
4 hours ago

DUBRO, Allen G.

Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

Allen was a retired Optometrist that served the Dayton area for over 50 years. His greatest love in life was spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Sam and Eva DuBro, his wife Sandra

(Roberts) DuBro and his sister Shirley Fahrer. He is survived by his children, Je?rey (Vonnie) DuBro, Sheri DuBro, Evan (Kari) DuBro, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 sister, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6th at 1:00 PM graveside at Riverview Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz and Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev will be o?ciating. In lieu of ?owers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio State College of Optometry or Parkinson's Foundation. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

In Other News
1
SCHEIDT, Charles
2
BIGL, Stacie
3
BARTLEY, Lana
4
ADKINS, Norma
5
ANGUS, GWYN
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top