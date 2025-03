Dudding, Frederick L.



Frederick (Fred) L. Dudding, 84, Oakwood, OH. Born March 23, 1941 and died March 24, 2025. Survived by wife Kay Davis-Dudding; children Sarah Callihan (Tom) and Adam Dudding (Julie Starr); stepchildren Julie Bossch (Milt), Darcy Day (David), and Matt Davis (Lorrie Newland); grandchildren Will and Ben Callihan, Ellie and Ziggy Starr-Dudding, Marissa, Brandon, Zachary, and Ryan Bossch, Jay and Lexi Carr, and Landon Davis; and other extended family members. Proceeded in death by his first wife Debbie Dudding, cousin Jane Rechtenwald, parents, in-laws, and other extended family members. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 31, 2025, 3pm, at Westminster Presbyterian Church (125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402). Donations can be made to: Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459, www.ohioshospice.org/give/ or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402, www.westminsterdayton.org/give.



