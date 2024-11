Duerr, Robert A.



DUERR, Robert A., age 89 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024. Bob was survived by his loving wife, Lynn and many other relatives. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points, Centerville, Ohio 45458. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome in his name.



