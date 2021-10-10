DUFF, Jeanne

DUFF (nee Brandenburg), Jeanne L.



Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born May 21, 1935, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Jeannie graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1954 and was the Girls High School Basketball Team



Captain. She had been a Home Interior Consultant for 15 years. Jeanne enjoyed camping, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to the staff, nurses and caregivers at Hospice of Butler and



Warren Counties for their loving and supportive care of their mother and the family during her illness. Preceding her in death were her parents, Chester and Minnie (Nave)



Brandenburg; her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert H. Duff on December 27, 2020; one sister, Betty Milner; and one brother, Paul Brandenburg. She is survived by two children, Marty (William) Morgan and Robert D. (Lynn) Duff; seven grandchildren, Brittanie, Jamie, Matt, Drew, Lyndi, Mike, and Chris; fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Rev. Todd Wright officiating. Interment will be Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com