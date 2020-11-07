DULANEY, Virginia

DULANEY (Overholser), Virginia L. "Jenny"



87, passed away Saturday, October 31, with her daughter at her side. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 16, 1933, to Harry and Edna Overholser. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Dulaney and her fur-baby Mattie that both passed away last year; her three brothers and their wives Harry Donald (Marline) Overholser; Richard (Ramona) Overholser and Bobby Overholser.



She is survived by her son Thomas (Lisa) Dulaney of Virginia Beach, VA, and daughter Tammy Dulaney of Dayton, OH; granddaughter Alisha Dulaney of Virginia Beach, VA, and grandson, Jacob Dulaney of Herndon, VA, and



fur-granddaughters Sassy and Fawn along with nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was so proud of Tom receiving 2 Degrees at Miami University where he met his wife Lisa; Tammy receiving a Degree at Miami Jacobs



Business College; Alisha receiving a Degree at Everest College and Jacob receiving a Degree at George Mason University. She was a member of East Dayton Christian Church in Dayton.



She grew up in Springfield until she moved into their newly built home in Enon in 1962. She enjoyed eating out and



taking Sunday afternoon road trips and mini vacations which included Virginia Beach, Memphis, TN, and to see the lighthouses at the Great Lakes. A visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 Friday, November 13, 2020, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. A funeral service will be conducted 10:30 Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Bryan Forbes officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery.



