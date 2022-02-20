DUMAS, Jerry Louis



We say, "He's gone". God his father says, "HE'S ARRIVED!" Jerry Louis Dumas was welcomed home, Friday, February 11, 2022. He was a great man of God. As a young man, he felt the calling of ministry and served God with the anointing of an Evangelist and Prophet for more than 50 years. He stood strong as a Disciple Maker, Faith Teacher, and Prophetic Leader. He was respected for his calling to unapologetically and faithfully preach the



gospel. He and his family traveled throughout the United States and Mexico evangelizing and making a difference in the lives of many.



Jerry was born in Vandalia, OH, to parents Theron and Virginia Dumas. He was the eldest of siblings Teddy, Nancy, Cindy, and Mark. He loved them all but adored his mother and doted on his brother Teddy. Jerry was a varsity basketball player and graduate of Butler High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam era.



After the military, he attended Trinity Bible College and began the work of the Lord.



Jerry and his former wife, Kathy, had four beautiful daughters Anita, Michelle, Deborah, and Rebekah. His daughters grew into accomplished women and married Doug Clary, Todd Thaxton, Bob Brehm, and Brad Henninger; from those unions he was blessed with 10 beloved grandchildren, Parker, Kaira, Colin, Shae, Lauren, Zenella, Larissa, Meredith, Gavin, and Grace. He is preceded in death by his late wife, Cheryl Dumas, a kind woman who loved him unconditionally.



Family was very important to him. Jerry was thoughtful, generous, and a pillar of strength for his family. He will be deeply missed, but we rejoice that he is with the Father. HE IS HOME.

