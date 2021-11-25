DUMMITT,
Jeremy Wayne
Jeremy Wayne Dummitt, age 43 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was born on February 8, 1978, in Huntington, WV, the son of Ron and Jody (nee
Williamson) Dummitt. Jeremy graduated High School in
1996 in Cumberland, MD, and worked as a plumber for most his life. He was married to
Maria Dummitt and she preceded him in death in 2019. He is survived by two children Nicholas Wayne Dummitt and Cassidy Elizabeth Dummitt; his loving parents Ron and Jody Dummitt; brother Niel (Jessica) Dummitt; nephew Austin Dummitt; and niece Reese Porter. A celebration of life service will be on
Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 at 1:00PM with Pastor Jake Day officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at
