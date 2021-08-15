DUNCAN, Ronald



Age 90, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, in 1930. A 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School and graduate of Miami University. He was a route salesman with Borden Inc. for 37 years and had a distinguished career as sports official. Ron umpired High School Baseball for 34 years, retiring in 2001. He retired from officiating basketball in 1989 after 20 years service and retired in 2000 from officiating football after 33 years. He was inducted, as an umpire, into Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992, inducted into Ohio High School Athletic Association Official's Hall of Fame in 1994 and inducted into the Pro-Am Hall of Fame in Dayton in 1995. He was an Instructor of Baseball Umpire Course at Sinclair College, Dayton, Ohio, for 10 years; Instructor of OHSAA Football Officiating Course at Kettering Recreation Center for 10 years and Instructor of OHSAA Basketball Officiating Course at



Sinclair College for 10 years. He was also a member of Ohio High School Athletic Association Official's Football Training Committee for 10 years. Ronald and his wife have been long time members of Church of the Cross United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Christine Duncan, and sister, Mildred (Richard) Dutro. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Faye, sons; William (Terri), Oakwood; Joseph (Gina), Troy; Thomas (Salli), North Venice, FL, and daughter Beth Duncan, Bellbrook. Grandchildren: Jenni Robillard (Kevin), Brian Duncan (Olivia), Alyson Thompson (Kyle), Natalie Salyer (Scott), Joe Brigner, Christi Brigner, Alexandra Cavallo (Dennis), Kelly Davis and Courtney Bowersock (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Corinna, Ruby, Aubrey, Quinn, Jack, Harrison, London, Ruby, Salvatore, Boz, Berklee, Dixie IV, Colton, and one grandson on the way. Family will greet friends 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20 at Church of the Cross United Methodist, 3121 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ron Duncan Memorial Fund at the Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St #100, Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

