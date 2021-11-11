DUNCAN, Rudolph

DUNCAN, Sr., Rudolph St. Clair Augustus



Age 88, was born on March 1, 1933, to the late Sylvester



Duncan and Maude Hilda



Duncan in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies. He came to the United States at the age of 14 to live with his Aunt Ida and Uncle George Bishop; who



afforded him the opportunity to attend Southern Christian



Institute and Jarvis Christian College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He married Mattie Frost and from that union had Signoria, Rudolph Jr, Thalia and Henry. Rudolph also served in the U. S. Air force from 1957-1961 and was honorably discharged. He moved to Dayton in 1964 where he worked for Sears, the Dayton Urban League, and finally at Wright-



Patterson AFB in the office of Civilian Personal Management until his retirement. He was afforded the opportunity to



travel the world, arbitrating cases for government personnel, which he absolutely loved! Rudolph, met and married Marie Corso in 1992 and enjoyed a life of happiness for 29 years while caring for Marie, her children and grandchildren.



Rudolph loved two things other than his wife and children and that was listening to jazz and playing golf with his buddies Jim McKee, Bill McDaniel and Jerry Purnell. They traveled near and far for the game; traveling to Aunt Ida's in Orlando, FL, nearly every year for at least one week in March. Rudolph enjoyed a life full of joy and happiness and was known for his humbled spirit, which was magnified by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sons, Henry H. Duncan and Rudolph S.A. Duncan Jr., his brother Dennis H. Duncan, and his beloved Aunt Ida, Louise Bishop and George Bishop. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Marie Duncan, his sisters Valerie (Bill) Daniels and Linda S. Hudson (Fletcher), his daughters Thalia Duncan-Alexander and Signoria McClure; stepdaughters Sylvie Stewart (Jeff),



Lynda Anello (Tom) and Christine Molina (Gianni); his granddaughters, Kendria Etienne (Gladstone), Kisha Jordan,



La Shawn Duncan, Katasha Milbry (Keith), Keyona Briggs



(Dana), great-grandchildren, Antwann, A'nesty, Otis, Brianna, Keith, Austin, Kendall, Kaleb, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would also like to thank all the staff at



Vitas Hospice and Vibrant Home Health who helped our



father and husband during the most challenging time of his life. Your expertise, kindness and support was heartfelt and much appreciated. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

