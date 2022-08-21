DUNHAM, Gerald

DUNHAM II,



Gerald Thomas "Tommy"



Aug. 28, 1963 - April 21, 2022



Tommy was a resident of Hamilton, OH, born on August 28, 1963. He is a graduate of Edgewood High School and Temple Baptist College.



Tommy owned two businesses. The first was HIGH TECH Limousine Service and the other was Tommy's Pizza. Tommy's Pizza had 2 locations, Liberty Township and New Miami.



He loved skiing in the winter, scuba diving, para sailing and riding his motorcycle in the summer on his days off.



Tommy was very involved in Indian Springs Baptist Church. His greatest joy and pleasure were teaching his Sunday School Class on Sunday mornings, leading the Boys Battalion on Wednesday nights, and helping with Breaking Addictions on Friday nights. He also taught Bible Study in the pizza store on Saturday mornings for teenagers.



As his health declined, Tommy did home dialysis and spent a lot of time in and out of the hospitals, which gave him opportunities to witness to the nurses and doctors about the Lord. After many years, his heart gave out and he went home to be with his Lord that he talked so much about.



Tommy leaves behind his mother, Connie, his two sisters, Debbie Lintz and April Miller and his three children Elizabeth, Ashley and Tommy Dunham III.

