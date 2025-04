Dunn, Angela M.



Dunn, Angela M., 95 of Springfield, passed away on April 10, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 23 at St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



