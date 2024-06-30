Dunn, Hilda

DUNN (WILSON), Hilda Lou



HILDA LOU (WILSON) DUNN, age 87, of Springfield, passed away on June 24, 2024 at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on March 24, 1937, the daughter of Lawrence and Freda (Smith) Wilson. Hilda was a faithful member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Centerville, where she was active in the Lutheran Christian Women's Group, Choir and the Altar Guild. She had a passion for helping others in any way she was able. Above all, family was everything to her. Hilda leaves behind her loving husband of 70 years, Edward A. Dunn; daughters, Luanne (Lee) Burkett and Barbara (Rob Wilmot) Dunn; grandchildren, Marianne (Luke) Padalecki, Dale Burkett and Elizabeth (Kyle) Govan; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alex, Tyler, William, Abigail, Lilian and Matilda, along with a great-great granddaughter, Olivia. In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her brothers, Delvin, James and Jerry. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 from 10-11am in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Hilda's life will begin at 11:00am. A private inurnment will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com