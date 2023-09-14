Dunn, Marjorie Delores



Marjorie D. Dunn, age 92, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 11, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1930 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Russell and Esther (Carrinder) Watkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank William Dunn in 2013; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her children, Samuel W. (Sue) Dunn of Sebring, Florida, Marjorie K. (Michael) Zemina of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Timothy M. (Patty) Dunn of Springfield and Daniel H. (Amanda) Dunn of Springfield; sister, Elizabeth (Allen) Wilson; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie was an avid reader who loved birds and nature. She was a choir director for over 50 years at the Clifton Ave. and St. Paris Church of God which are affiliates of the Anderson Church of God in Indiana. She sang for many years on WIZE before and after the morning broadcasts and also sang with the Sweet Adelines. Marjorie enjoyed keeping herself busy and in her 70's, she started writing poetry and painting, which her family will cherish her pieces for years to come. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 10-11a.m. with service beginning at 11a.m. Pastor Norman Hayes will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



