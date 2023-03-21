Dunn, Ruth



Ruth Dunn, age 102, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at her residence. Ruth was born in Springboro, OH on August 11, 1920 to the late Harry and Sarah (Hormell) Fry. She was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1938 and Miami Jacobs Business College. Ruth returned to school in her 60's to obtain a real estate license. She also worked for the Maxwell Paper Company in Franklin. Ruth was a music teacher for Hopewell School for Handicapped, was a lifelong member of the Springboro EUB/United Methodist Church serving in many areas especially as choir director and pianist, member of the Springboro Mother's Club, Garden Club and Clearcreakers Senior Citizens. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Robert Dunn who she married on July 8, 1947 and had 39 years of marriage. Also her brothers, Maurice, Allen, Carl; her sisters, Virginia Phillips, Alice Dennis; her grandson, Benjamin Thirey and her son-in-law, Harold Thirey. She is survived by her children, Roger (Susan) Dunn, Amy Thirey, Anna (Dan) Wade, Alice (Doug) Harris, Jennifer Dunn, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, her brother, Paul (Lois) Fry; many nieces and nephews. A visitation for Ruth will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Springboro First United Methodist Church, 60 E North St Springboro, OH, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM. with Pastor Joe Royer officiating. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank those who gave special care to Ruth, Hospice of Dayton, especially the care team, Pam, Rebecca, Eliza, Shawna, Casey, Debra, Rhonda, and Kettering Home Care Team, Margo, Michelle and Sue Judah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Springboro First United Methodist Church. She leaves a legacy of faith and family and will be greatly missed!

