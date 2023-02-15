DUNNING, Sarah "Sally"



Age 75, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. Sally was born August 11, 1947, to Justin Northup and Dorothy Jean Weinert. She was a kind and giving person who loved her family deeply. Sally would often show her love for them through her delicious baking and beautifully sewn items. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Along with her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Dunning, and her brother, Steven Northup. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela (James Gerard) Aker and Christopher (Lisa) Downing; grandchildren, Krysten (Jon) Garcia, Cory (Kyrstin) Stempson, and Olivia (Brian) Downing; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Stella, Ace, Scarlett, Bristol, and Gracie. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, February 21 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave., at 11:00am. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Sally will be laid to rest in Glen Forest Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care of Sally. In her memory, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

