Dunson, Sharon L.

age 78, departed July 23, 2025. She is survived by her husband Edward Dunson, sister Edwina and other loving family. Visitation 12:30-1:30 PM, Friday, August 1, 2025 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Ave. Funeral follows at 1:30 PM. Interment West Memory Gardens.

