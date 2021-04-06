X

DURHAM, Dessie

DURHAM, Dessie Elizabeth

Dessie Elizabeth Durham, age 60, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. Dessie was born in Middletown, Ohio, on March 1, 1961, to Dan and Mary Ann (Mote) Bishop. Dessie volunteered at Second Chance Wildlife Rescue and enjoyed nurturing animals back to health. She was a "Domestic Goddess" and loved life. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Dessie is survived by her loving husband, Mike

Durham; her daughters, Mandy, Mindy, and Beth; her grandchildren, Sierra, Adrian, Landen, and Troy; her mother, Mary Ann; her sister, Sandy; her brother, John; as well as many

extended family members and close friends. Dessie was

preceded in death by her father, Dan Bishop. Dessie's family will hold a Celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial contributions in Dessie's honor may be made to LifeCenter or to your local ASPCA. Online condolences may be made at


