Durnbaugh, Robert E.



age 90 of Beavercreek, "took his final lap around the bases" and passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Raymond Durnbaugh, and sister Marilyn Bennington. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Betty Durnbaugh, daughter Nancy (Dan) Paxson; sons Bob (Nancy) Durnbaugh and Michael (Lisa) Durnbaugh, grandchildren Rebecca (Kirk) Manley, Amber (Matt) Duritsch, Olivia (Casey) Walk, Jason Paxson, and Caitlyn Durnbaugh; great-grandchildren Jackson and Knox Manley, Ava and John Robert Duritsch, and Lennon, James, and Lily Walk, and Tilly Paxson, brother Jack (Susan) Durnbaugh, brother-in-law Eugene Bennington, and several nieces and nephews. Bob or "Scroggy" as he was often lovingly referred to by family and friends had a love for the game of baseball but an even greater love for his family. He once said in an article, when being interviewed about his baseball career, "I had a great life, and everything has been good for me." It was an immense honor to know and be loved by him, our family will miss him dearly. Go get'em bud. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m.  1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to Beavercreek Community Athletic Association (BCAA)- P.O Box 340665 Beavercreek, OH 45434-0665. Hawker UCC Memorial Fund- 1617 N. Longview St. Beavercreek, OH 45432.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

