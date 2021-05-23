dayton-daily-news logo
DURST, Paul A.

PAUL A. DURST, 64, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1956, in Springfield, the son of the late

Kenneth L. and Lillian L. (Knapp) Durst. Paul was an avid connoisseur of junk and well known for his picking skills. He enjoyed watching Seth play baseball and Kimber playing soccer, Paul always looked forward to family gatherings and good food. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Glenda F. (Massengill) Durst; two daughters, Renae Hall and Kellie (Luke) Crego; two sisters, Sandy Stalder and Linda (Bob) Fuller; three brothers, Dallas (Vera), Kenny (Tammy) and David (Misty) Durst; father-in-law, Robert Massengill; his two pride and joys his grandchildren, Seth and Kimber; several

nieces and nephews and his babies, Annie, Chico and Henry. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry P. Hall Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Inez Hoover. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 24th from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Tuesday at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at


