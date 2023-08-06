Durst, Peggy Louise



Peggy Louise Durst, 63, of Springfield, passed away August 3, 2023 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born November 14, 1959 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the daughter of Martin Pete and Lucille Maxine (McCarty) Durst. Peggy enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her many friends and family. Survivors include her mother, Lucille Maxine Durst; three grandchildren, Leah Lanae Gonzalez, Scott and Angel Kimble; great-granddaughter, Devenity Marie Williams; special friend, Jose Gonzalez; siblings, Linda Sue Durst, Vickie (Robert) Smith, Roger (Linda) Durst, and Tanya Durst; longtime friends, Heather Newton and Tasha Bowe; and several nieces, nephews, and other friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Marie Gonzalez; brothers, Larry, James, Keith, Randall, Robert, and Okey Durst; sisters, Shirley Graham, Dottie Ohlinger, and Greta Scott; and her father. The family would like to thank the Springfield Regional ICU staff for their excellent care. A memorial gathering will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



