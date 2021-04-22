DUTCH, Helen



Helen Dutch was born on May 30, 1927, in Middletown, Ohio, to Herbert and Virgie Lee (Horn) McQuinn. She had two younger brothers. She passed away at the age of 93 on April 16, 2021, at Solstice Senior



Living of Columbia, Missouri, with family by her side.



Helen worked many jobs during her life including as a secretary, bowling instructor, credited union manager, traveling sales lady, business owner and an ABWA representative.



Helen belonged to many groups including the 20th Armored Division Wives group, Gold Star Wives, ABWA (American



Business Woman Association) where she was the Vice



President of the Middletown Chapter, AARP Middletown Chapter where she was the President for 4 years. She was the founder of Operation We Care, the Honor Flight committee and the Middletown World War II Memorial Committee.



Helen is preceded in death by her husband, James P. Lail; her parents; her brothers, Ray and Paul McQuinn; her sister-in-law, Shirley McQuinn; her husband, Joseph Duch, Jr; her daughter Joyce Garrett; her great-granddaughter, Lena Grace Garrett; grandson, David Fetty, Jr. and her long time companion, Corban Johnson.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Brenda Fetty of Steubenville, Ohio, Monica (Tracy) Staab, of Colorado Springs, CO; her son, Joseph (Diana) Duch III, of Olympia, WA; son-in-law, Gene Garrett, of Columbia, MO; 16 grandchildren; 25 great grand-children; 3 nieces; 3 nephews and numerous cousins.



In continuing to serve others, Helen donated her body to a medical university in Missouri. A small memorial was held in Columbia, Missouri, shortly after her death. If you'd like to watch her memorial you may go here: https://www.facebook. com/justin.b.garrett/videos/10161057624363975

