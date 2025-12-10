Duwone Holmes

Photo of Duwone Holmes

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Duwone Holmes
Dec 9, 2025
Holmes, Duwone Lee

grandson of Barbara Holmes, passed away on December 3, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 11th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the service at 12 p.m. at HH Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

