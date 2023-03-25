DYEHOUSE (JOHN), John W. "Pappy"



DYEHOUSE, John W. "Pappy", age 74, (I'm so purdy all over my body), a lifelong resident of Middletown, Ohio, and member of the F.O.E., passed away Monday morning, March 20, 2023 at 3:15 a.m. at Hawthorn Glen Rehab Center after a long illness. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the home and John and Shane Isbell from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For the address, contact John by phone: 513-464-1894. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. "Toddy for the body". Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. For his complete obituary and to send condolences to the family go to the website, www.herr-riggs.com

