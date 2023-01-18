DYER, Forest



95, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He pastored different churches in the Clark County area, most recently the South Charleston Free Will Baptist Church. Forest owned and operated a successful roofing company "Dyer Roofing" for many years and was a field representative for the Freewill Baptist Family Ministries. Forest will be dearly missed by those who knew him, and the life he leaves behind will forever be cherished. He is survived by his children: Gale (Chuck) Poole, and Jan (Dave) Jones; grandchildren: Charlie Poole, Krisie Mabry, JoAnna Valentine, and Jennifer Pack; his great-grandchildren: Owen, Allie, Karson, Kylie, Stella, Shawn, Olivia, and Kai. Forest was preceded in death by beloved wife Verna, daughter Marge Tomlin, his brother Claude Dyer, and his parents. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with livestreaming available through Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 19TH from 5-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Free Will Baptist Ministries, 90 Stanley Lane, Greenville, TN 37743. "Well done thy good and faithful servant. This is not goodbye…it's see you later Dad. "To view the memorial video, leave online condolences and watch the livestream of his service, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



