Eagle, Harriet

Harriet J. Eagle, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter and Madge (Fiscus) Thomas. Harriet attended Jefferson Township Schools and was a 1949 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She worked for many years at Sears and Kmart. Harriet was a very active volunteer with TWIGS and the Starving Artist. She loved to crochet, sew, and paint. She is survived by her children, John F. (Debby) Eagle, Mark T. (Joy) Eagle, and Linda (Jim) Eagle-Beard; grandchildren, John Eagle (Lauren Morelli) and Chris (Karina) Eagle, Leigh Ann (Joe) Quayle, Matthew Eagle, Stephen (Gretchen) Eagle, Chace Beard (Mary Marshall), and Trent Beard (Katrina Staup); great grandchildren, Alivia, Dean, Abrianna, Cameron, Luca, Brooke, Joe Jr., Nolan, Ella; sister, Margaret Nicodemus; as well as several nieces and nephews, and her caregiver, Barb Kirnec. Private services will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg at a later date. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



