Eagle, Joyce Ann



Heaven received another angel into the fold on Saturday, April 26. Joyce Ann Eagle peacefully went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved brown eyed man-husband, Ben and only son, Jim. Joyce Ann was a loving and collaborative partner and wife. She was always a caring and supportive Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Aunt. Joyce Ann Eagle was a devoted and loyal friend. She was a prayer warrior always willing to listen, encourage, or console. Joyce was a sweet spirit who touched everyone she met. From helping to implement a more student focused organization for kids at Central Elementary-the PTC (Parents Teachers for Children) to driving a school bus for Fairfield City Schools to bringing and nurturing several foster children into her home over the years to being designated as part of the "Welcome Committee" at her assisted living facility, Joyce Ann never met a stranger and was a woman to admire and emulate. Moving with her husband to help pastor The Body of Christ Church in Howard City, Michigan in the late 80's to supporting local halfway house, homeless shelter and food pantry ministries for many years, Joyce Ann Eagle has been a good and faithful servant of the Lord and her community. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 47 years, James Bennie Eagle, Sr. and her son, James Bennie Eagle, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Eagle, daughter in law, Deana Eagle (Doug Kremer), her granddaughter, Stacy Eagle, grandson, Andrew Eagle, great grandsons, Ben and Jett, brother-in-law Doug (Barbara) Eagle and nephews Rodney (Jackie) Sams, Doug (JoAnn) Eagle, Jr. and their children, Shawn (Shannon) Eagle and their children, and Aunt Bert and several cousins of the Bennett family. Visitation will be 10 a.m.  until time of Service (11 a.m.), Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Online condolences may be offered for the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com