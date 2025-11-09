Earl Eifert M.D.

Eifert, M.D., Earl D.



Earl D. Eifert, M.D., a dedicated physician and beloved member of the Centerville, Ohio community, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 82. Born on November 30, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his profession and his patients throughout his distinguished medical career. Dr. Eifert received his education at Chaminade High School, University of Dayton and furthered his studies at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, where he laid the foundation for a lifetime of service in the field of medicine. He began his career with the Department of Medicine at Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, Colorado, where he practiced from 1976 until 2001. Following that, he continued to serve the community at Internal Medicine Specialists, LLC, from 2001 until his retirement. Throughout his career, Dr. Eifert was recognized for his contributions to the field of internal medicine, achieving Diplomate status with the American Board of Internal Medicine and other notable accomplishments in Advanced Achievement in Internal Medicine (ABIM). His professional affiliations included memberships with the American Medical Association, the State Medical Board of Ohio, the University of Dayton Alumni Association, and the Ohio State University College of Medicine Alumni Association. In addition to his impressive professional background, Dr. Eifert served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He was deployed as a General Medical Officer in Korat, Thailand, and later served in Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, experiences that enriched his practice and deepened his compassion as a caregiver. Earl was not solely defined by his professional life; he had a profound love for reading books, which served as a source of joy and knowledge throughout his life. His passion for literature was a testament to his curious mind and lifelong learning. He carried himself with a quiet, reserved manner, yet beneath it lived a profound devotion to sports-especially basketball and baseball-where he studied and rooted for his teams with a steady, private enthusiasm. He is survived by his sister, Norma (Bill-D) Salmon; a brother, Melvin (Pat) Eifert; and numerous nieces and nephews who will remember him for his kindness, wisdom, and the positive impact he had on their lives. Dr. Eifert was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Colletta (Reinhard) Eifert, and his siblings: Rosena (Don) Mauch, Dolores (Paul) Weber, Paul (Rita) Eifert, Thelma (Clarence) Westbeld, Carl (Mary) Eifert, Ernest (Ann) Eifert, Sister Susan Eifert (OSF), Dorothy Eifert and special sister-in-law, Sally Eifert. Family will greet friends from 9-10:00 am on Tuesday, November 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by mass beginning at 10:00 am. There will then be a Celebration of Life following mass at the Parish Life Center. Dr Eifert will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 820 Bowen St., Dayton, Ohio 45410 or Affinity Care of Ohio (Hospice), 9348 Waterstone Blvd. Suite 340, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249, in his memory. Earl D. Eifert, M.D., leaves behind a legacy defined by his dedication to the medical profession and the lives he touched. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the patients he cared for throughout his accomplished career. The Westbrock Funeral Home-Kettering is serving the family.



