Joos, Earl Edward



Joos, Earl Edward, 90, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Masonic Home. Earl was born June 17, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Bertha (Fox) Joos. He spent the bulk of his career as a Chief X-Ray Technician at Mercy Hospital, later retiring from Doctors Hospital, Columbus. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his wife, Connie (Flint) Joos; eight children, Jeff (Darlene) Joos, Greg Joos, Chris (Janice) Joos, Doug (Kim) Joos, Chris (Violette) Hazlett, Ryan Hazlett, Shari (Joey) Frensemeier and David Hazlett; grandchildren, Jamie Little, Jenny Flowers, Jonathan Joos, Jacob Joos, Evan (Miranda) Joos, Nicholas Joos, Chris (Kasey) Hazlett, Ben (Julie) Hazlett, Morgan (Evan) Arnold, Lindsey Altum, Lauren (Kyle) Cunningham, Ross Altum and Tristan Graves; a brother, Carl (Barbara) Joos; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ursela Eckard, John Joos, Eileen Zuber, Harold Joos and Nicholas Joos. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery.



