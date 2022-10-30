EARLEY, Melvin



Melvin Earley, 88 was born on July 10, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to George and Clara Earley. Melvin resided in Springfield, Ohio, for 50 years. Melvin was called home to eternal rest on October 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Dolores, his aunt Nan and special sister Gwen and brother-in-law Ramsey.



Melvin is survived by his (3) children Sharon "Sherry" Howard of Dayton, Oh, Walter "Sonny" (Apryle) of McDonough, Ga., and Lewis "Butch" Turner of Columbus, Oh. He leaves behind (8) grandchildren Darrell (Shaneeka) Howard, Thomas "Hank" Howard, Cherita "Rita" Howard, Carmen Clemons, Alex Turner, Gabrielle Turner, Karlos Ater and Shaunte Earley, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of many family members.



Melvin retired from General Motors (GM) after 35 years of service as a welder. As a young man Melvin enlisted in the United States Army. After completing his first tour of duty, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Melvin retired from the United States Air Force as a Staff Sargent and decorated Vietnam War Veteran after 18 years of Service.



Service for Melvin Earley will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Rev Dr. John E. Freeman Officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

