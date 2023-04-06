Early, Mary



Mary S. Early, age 84 of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Laurelwood Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Early, in 2019. She is also preceded by her parents, John and Anna Hogle, a brother Tom Hogle, sister Joanne Church and niece Lori Chatterton. She is survived by six nephews: Daniel Church, Scott (Karen) Church, Randy (Debbie) Church, Tim (Irine) Hogle, Tom (Linda) Hogle, and Edward (Cynthia) Hiehle. Two nieces also survive her: Leslie (Joe) Church-Krabacher and Patricia (Dave) Drennen. Mary was a 1958 graduate of Belmont High School and worked at several local businesses, including McCalls Press and Winters National Bank. She also worked at Miamisburg Moose Lodge 1645 as well as being a member. Her interest in golf also led to employment at the Mound Golf Course where she was a member of the Mound Lady's League. She and Robert enjoyed traveling together to play golf or fish. She also enjoyed doing ceramics and was a member of The Red Hat Society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and So Faithful at Central Presbyterian Church where she volunteered to make quilts for those in need. Mary will be interred at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens next to her beloved husband Robert, on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Noon. Condolences for her family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

