Easter, Genois "Butch"



Genois "Butch" Easter, Jr., was born December 5, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up with his father Genois, his mother, Queenesther and his two sisters Sheila and Barbara. He was a Mama's boy through and through, and was always running around with his older sisters. During his youth he was a hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit. He would go to the local baseball games and give rides on the family pony for a small fee. He would also serve as the one-man concession stand selling candy to all of his friends at the games. He carried that focus over to his high school career as a student athlete where he excelled on the track and the football field. This earned him a scholarship to Defiance College where he met the love of his life, Jackie. During their time at Defiance, they played backgammon, went to parties, and Jackie made sure Butch graduated even if it was a year late. They spent a few years traveling and getting settled before they married in 1986. Butch was an amazing father to his daughters Chelsea and Rachel and the best surrogate dad to his bonus daughters Chante, Quita, and Maya. He was an even better Pops to his grandson, Ellison. Butch loved his family more than anything, but a close second was his Las Vegas Raiders and Ohio State Buckeyes. When he was healthy, Butch gave blood as often as possible. He was recognized as a Life Time Donor by the Community Blood Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a life saving blood donation with your local organization or a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Please join us for a celebration of life Friday, February 2, 2024 5pm - 9pm. We encourage everyone to wear Ohio State, Las Vegas Raiders, or Harry Potter attire or colors. The celebration of life will be held at White House Event Center, 101 East 2nd Street, Dayton, OH. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com