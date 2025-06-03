Easterling, Jan



Jan Richard Easterling passed away peacefully on May 29, 2025, at the age of 85 in Hendersonville, TN. Born April 13, 1940, in Middletown, OH, Jan had a fulfilling and unique life, involving several moves to pursue professional opportunities - but remained a proud "Middie" throughout.



Jan worked for several years in Cincinnati, OH, as an investigator for the Pinkerton Detective Agency, before moving to St. Louis, MO in 1969 to co-found the private investigative firm, Easterling & Steinmetz. In 1984, he relocated to Lancaster, CA, where he served as the Director of Security for Rockwell International's B-1 Bomber production facility. Following his tenure there, in 1990, Jan pursued his passion for aviation, becoming the owner/operator of Gallatin Flying Service at the Sumner Regional Airport in Gallatin, TN, where he also served as airport manager. Upon his retirement in 2003, he and his wife, Nancy, moved to a small lakeside community in East TN.



Beyond his professional life, Jan was an avid private pilot, logging 7000+ flight hours to countless destinations. While piloting his own plane was his greatest pleasure, he also enjoyed international travel, fishing and swimming, board games and poker, homebuilding, and sharing meals with friends.



Jan was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Nancy, and his sisters, Cathy and Debbie. He is survived by his son, Scott (Angie) Easterling, daughter, Susan (Greg) Strizek, and his brother, Rob (Jennifer) Easterling.



