Eastman, Jay William



Eastman, Jay William, age 57 peacefully passed away at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, in Los Angeles, California on December 28, 2023. Jay did not let cancer define him and instead with an optimistic attitude threw himself into his family and his favorite passions; music, where he played in various bands over the years. And, traveling where he enjoyed exploring all of the beauty of California with his wife and children.



Jay is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Hnoi (Petmunee) Eastman, his two wonderful children Hunter and Zoe, his parents Lt. Col. (retired) William Donald (Don) Jr. and Alice (Guidry) Eastman, his sister Dana (Tim) Murphy, his niece Taylor (Dan) Cline and nephew Evan (Heather) Murphy and three great-nephews Carter and Conrad Cline and Miles Murphy along with caring families in Ohio, Texas and Thailand. And many very good friends in California and Ohio. He was preceded in death by his sister Diane (1969).



He was born on March 22 ,1966 at Wright-Patterson AFB (Fairborn, OH) and graduated from Fairmont High School (Kettering, OH) where he was an all-state soccer player, and played at Ohio Northern University under scholarship, he graduated from Wright State University with a degree in Environmental Engineering.



After graduation Jay moved to the west coast to pursue a career in music, living in both Seattle and LA. Jay loved to write his own music and played multiple instruments. He worked as a consultant over the years as an environmental engineer and was employed by the city of Los Angeles School System for 24 years where he made many great friends.



He and his wife own multiple restaurants in the LA area, featuring vegan food and great hospitality. Jay's home was always open to any visitor or someone who needed assistance, hosting friends and family from all over the world.



Celebrate Jay's life by enjoying your favorite song and a toast to his enduring spirit.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com