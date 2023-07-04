Eberly, Roger Dale



age 76 of Dayton passed away after a brief illness on June 29, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents Alice and Dale Eberly. Survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughters: Janet (Jeremy) Gardner and Laura (Mark) Wallen, brother Ken (Jane) Eberly, sister Elaine (Paul) Kramer, grandchildren Jovie and Jaxson Gardner, nieces, nephews, and other family members including his beloved dog Maggie "The Mag". Roger was first and foremost a loving husband and father. He was a supportive big brother and animal lover. Roger had a rewarding career as an accountant, in which he worked all the way up to his last week with us. He was able to use his financial skills in volunteering for many organizations. He loved sports, with a special love for tennis that he was able to share with his daughters. He lived life to the fullest, filling his days with family, friends and activities; even up until the moment he was taken from this Earth. Visitation will be 10-12pm, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to West Carrollton Athletic Boosters (WCAB) in lieu of flowers.



