EBERSOLE, LINDA L.



Age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Linda was born on January 14, 1948, to Dorothy and Simeon Ruedenauer. Linda was a member of the Coleraine Historical Society. She loved genealogy, square dancing, clogging, crocheting, playing cards and reading. Linda met her late husband John at the local skating rink where she excelled at rolling skating and ice skating. She also taught baton twirling at the local High School and was involved in 4-H for many years with her children. Linda is survived by her daughters, Amy (Chris) Schuh and Melissa Grizzell; grandchildren, Leslie,



Ashley, Amber, Emily and Natalie; and numerous extended family members. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 47 years, John Albert Ebersole. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. There will be a celebration of



Linda's life with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Coleraine Historical Society Inc., PO BOX 53726, Colerain Twp., OH 45253. www.browndawsonflick.com.

