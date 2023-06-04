Ebert, Catherine A.



Age 87 died June 1, 2023



Catherine A. Ebert was born to Frank and Katherine (Miller) Ebert. She was preceded in death by her four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She loved to travel, read and cats. Mass of Christian burial to be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Kettering Ohio, Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of Dayton.

