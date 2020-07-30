EBRITE, Majorie

EBRITE (Brewer), Marjorie Maxine 98 plus years old, passed away July 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Ebrite was born February 6, 1922, in Lewis County, Kentucky, the daughter of Richard and Elsie (Cropper) Brewer. She enjoyed working, cooking and taking care of her devoted family. She had been employed at the Clark Memorial Home for over 45 years. Through out her life she moved to Maysville, Kentucky, and to Eikmansville, Ohio, where she met her loving husband, William Ray Ebrite who preceded her in death in 1961. Survivors include four children; Ronald Ebrite (Rita), Danny (Sharon) Ebrite, Maurice Ebrite and Rachel Sue Jackson, eight grandchildren; Donnie, Rick (Brandy), Chuck, Angela (Jason), Kelley (Mike), Ryan (Holly), Jerry (Gina) and Leslie (Josh) and many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, special friends; Margie Martin and Lee Gould and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings; Virginia, Kathleen, Janet and Eugene. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Cherry Fork Cemetery, Cherry Fork, Ohio. Marjorie's family would like to give special thanks to her granddaughter Leslie for taking such wonderful care of her and also to Crossroads Hospice. Per the Governor's orders, masks will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

