Echols, Rosa Lee

Echols, Rosa Lee G.

Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Apostle Arthur McGuire officiating. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

