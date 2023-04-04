ECKART, MICHAEL O.



ECKART, Michael O., age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Willow Knoll Senior Living where he had resided for 1.5 years. He was born June 6, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio, and moved to Middletown in 1955. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1967. Michael was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War Era, serving from 1968-1970. He trained at Ft. Benning, GA and Ft. Sill, OK and served with the 16th Artillery Regiment (8" Howitzers), with the 8th Infantry Division near Baumholder, Germany. He was employed at Armco/AK Steel as a Parts Keeper in the Stores and Spares Department, retiring after 30 years of service. He lived on a 60 acre farm in Madison Township. Michael was a DIY handyman, enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota several times. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles C. and Regina B. (O'Linn) Eckart; one infant brother, Richard Eckart, and older brother, John J. Eckart. He is survived by one daughter, Dakota Rosalie Bogan; one granddaughter, Lillie Queen; three brothers, Roger (Patricia) Eckart, David Eckart, and Mark (Rose Ann) Eckart; two sisters, Monica (James) Pruyn and Regina (Timothy) Long; eleven nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish or St. Vincent De Paul, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042. "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." (Psalm 73:26). Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main Street, Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family on this website, www.Herr-Riggs.com

